The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has described former President John Dramani’s election petition challenging the 2020 election results as “fundamentally incompetent.”

Dr. Bawumia said the former President failed to submit strong evidence to back his claims in the petition.

“Their election petition was fundamentally incompetent. The bottom line is that they had no evidence to challenge our victory notwithstanding all the noise they made to deceive their supporters,” the Vice President said at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Delegates Conference on Sunday.

Dr. Bawumia said unlike Mahama’s petition, the NPP had enough data in the form of pink sheets to back its 2012 election petition.

“You remember that when we went to the Supreme Court after the 2012 election to challenge the result we presented over 10,000 pink sheets to support our case. We told the court that we were relying on the data contained on the pink sheets because you and I were not there.”

Mr. Mahama had filed the petition asking the Supreme Court to annul the results of the elections and order a re-run because of alleged irregularities.

He argued that neither he nor President Akufo-Addo attained a clear majority because of the omission of the Techiman South Constituency from the provisional declaration of results by the Electoral Commission (EC).

But the Supreme Court upheld President Akufo-Addo’s victory in the December 2020 presidential election after dismissing the election petition.