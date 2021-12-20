Richliver Barry Films, a Ghanaian film production company, has announced the imminent premiere of its latest film, ‘Akosua,’ which tackles modern parenting and the contentious topic of adolescent sexual and reproductive health.

The film, which was shot entirely in Fante, depicts a mother’s love for her teenage daughter and the agony of losing her due to peer pressure.

Richliver Barry Edzii, the company’s CEO, explained to Ghanaweekend.com that the idea to shoot the film in the Ghanaian language was motivated by a desire to keep the story’s authenticity within its local setting in Ghana’s Western Region.

Non-speakers of the Akan language, on the other hand, will be able to watch the film with English subtitles.

Mr. Edzii, a product of the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, Legon, said the movie targets over 5 million native and non-native speakers of the Fante language in Ghana as well as others in the diaspora.

According to him, the movie also touches on the subject of superstition in the African context and the mystery of dreams.

The tragicomedy movie features an all-new cast of young actors, most of whom had their debuts through the production.

The Ghanaian filmmaker, who is based in the United States of America, said the unveiling date for the movie was cancelled last year due to the Government of Ghana directive on cinemas to cease operations in accordance with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

The movie will be screened for the first time on Monday, December 27 at the Takoradi Mall.

Watch the trailer below: