The leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has banned all activities associated with internal party contests, parliamentary and presidential primaries, as well as the display of paraphernalia and advocacy for aspirants at the party’s upcoming National Annual Delegates Conference to be held in Kumasi.

The party’s Director of Communications, Yaw Buaben Asamoa in a statement indicated that the National Steering Committee of the Party took the decision at a meeting held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, acting under Article 10 (10) (1) of the Constitution of the Party and in furtherance of the Code of Conduct issued under Article 18.

“Prior to and during the Conference on 18th to 20th December 2021, no billboards and or signboards, banners or any kind of outdoor signage with the images and or names of individual members, with or without the consent of the individual, shall be acceptable. This applies to the area within the Greater Kumasi Metropolis. All such displays, if put up already, should be removed.”

“Furthermore, no t-shirts, flyers, brochures, and or souvenirs, branded and or embossed with the portraits and names of individuals, shall be allowed within the precincts of the Conference, including but not limited to places of accommodation for delegates.”

He cautioned that any person, with or without their consent, whose image is flaunted on any advocacy material and who does not take active steps to desist from any public displays of aspiration for a position within the precincts of Greater Kumasi, runs a higher risk of disqualification in the event nominations are declared opened.

He explained that though the party’s tradition of democratic competition is held in high esteem, the directive is necessary to enable a clear focus on the aims of the conference.

“The true spirit behind the conference is to enhance party unity around the singular effort of working closely with Ghanaians as we recover from Covid-19 and rebuild our economy in new ways to feed into a future of shared growth. The Party will also be focused on dealing with constitutional amendments proposed by members,” he further explained.

The party has also instituted a vaccination policy at its 2021 national delegates conference.

“Starting in August 2021 under strict Covid-19 protocols, 275 Constituency Annual Delegates Conferences and 16 Regional Annual Delegates Conferences have been held, bringing together nearly 300,000 people, a feat unequalled in this era of Covid-19.”

He advised all attendees to get vaccinated to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The Party is humbly requesting the Ghana Health Service to publish a list of places where shots of vaccine can be received in order for Party members to take jabs before the Conference date. There will also be medical personnel at the Conference venue to support compliance with the Protocols. All must carry their vaccination cards with them’ he added.

The NPP has scheduled December, 18 to December 20, 2021, to hold its National Annual Delegates Conference in Kumasi, in the Ashanti region.