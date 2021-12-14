The camp of a prospective aspirant targeting the Ashanti Regional Chairmanship position of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, has begun pulling down giant billboards it mounted ahead of the party’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi.

This follows a directive from the leadership of the NPP for all campaign billboards mounted close to the venue of the conference and within the greater Kumasi area to be removed.

Between 18th and 20th December 2021, the leadership and supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party will converge on the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi for the party’s National Delegates’ Conference.

Ahead of the conference, however, billboards and banners of persons seeking to contest key positions in the party have been erected by major streets and interactions within Kumasi.

The party has issued a statement warning against these developments and wants, billboards erected, removed.

The party in a statement said the 2021 National Annual Delegates Conference was a time of renewal for the party and that though it cherishes the party tradition of democratic competition, the leadership believes well-meaning aspirants will appreciate the need for such measures, which are necessary to enable a clear focus on the aims of the conference.

The statement further said no t-shirts, flyers, brochures, and or souvenirs, branded and or embossed with the portraits and names of individuals, shall be allowed within the precincts of the conference.

The statement has however warned that any person, with or without their consent, whose image is flaunted in any advocacy material and does not take active steps to stop those activities risk being disqualified in the event of nomination.

But giant billboards mounted by the camp of Odeneho Kwaku Appiah at Amakom, Anloga junction, Tech, Oforikrom, and other major streets within Kumasi have been removed.

Although billboards of other prospective aspirants are still being displayed along major streets of the city, the camp of Mr. Kwaku Appiah said they remain law-abiding party members.

A position like the Ashanti Regional Chairmanship of the NPP has already split delegates and supporters in the region.

Two persons, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah and Kwabena Owusu Aduomi are seeking to contest incumbent Bernard Antwi Boasiako also called Chairman Wontumi.