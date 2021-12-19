President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are attending the party’s National Annual Delegates Conference in Kumasi to be disciplined.

He wants them to refrain from all forms of behaviours capable of bringing the name of the party into disrepute.

He gave the advice at Juaben in the Ashanti Region when he commissioned the party’s constituency office complex, where he called on inhabitants to support whoever he nominates as the Municipal Chief Executive for the area.

“The party is having its national delegates conference. Some people want to tempt us but they cannot match us. We have what it takes to make us achieve what we want. The person you choose to succeed me will become President after I leave office. All Ghanaians are observing the conference. I am pleading with you all to be disciplined. I also want you all to show unity among ourselves.

“Let’s comport ourselves to ensure everything goes on smoothly. No party has been able to do what we have been able to do by organizing constituency, and national delegates conferences. We are also proving to Ghanaians that we are pioneers of democracy. I am therefore appealing to you all to be disciplined especially as it is happening in our stronghold.”

The President’s MCE nominee for the area, Alex Sarfo Kantanka, has been rejected twice by assembly members, and the Office of the Special Prosecutor is investigating him for allegedly demanding a refund of bribes he paid to assembly members to facilitate his approval.

As Juaben is without a Municipal Chief Executive, President Akufo-Addo says persons who reject his next nominee will face his wrath.

“Anyone who opposes my nominee next time will incur my wrath. I am here to congratulate the residents of Juaben for having this beautiful edifice. If it can be replicated in all 275 constituencies across the country, it will help the NPP a lot.”

The President also admitted that although citizens of the country are going through hard times, he wants Ghanaians to support his vision for the country in order to turn things around.

“I admit that Ghanaians are going through difficult times, some people are trying to say that it is my fault but you know that is not the case. I am hopeful that if you all support the vision of this government, we will be able to turn things around.”