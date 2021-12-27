The Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the North East Region, Nurudeen Fuseini believes the party is gaining ground in his region largely due to the influence of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He said the party’s growth in terms of numbers has been encouraging since Dr. Bawumia assumed the position as the Vice President.

According to him, almost all the communities in the North East Region have always voted for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) since 1992.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Wontumi TV, Mr. Nurudeen Fuseini however said the trend suddenly changed when former President John Agyekum Kufuor picked the late Alhaji Aliu Mahama as his running mate and Vice President.

He added that there has been more improvement in the party’s growth within the North East Region and other regions of the North with the coming in of Dr. Bawumia as the Vice President.

“North East Region is a newly created region, well appreciated and as I speak to you now, North East Region is the fastest-growing region in terms of the support base of the NPP. Earlier on, we had NDC all over, but now North East is ahead of any other region now in terms of growth. We know the stronghold of the NPP is the Ashanti Region, but we are growing faster. From now, we are growing upwards”, he explained.

Asked what was doing the magic, Chairman Nuru as he is affectionately called, said “The magic is the Vice President. He is taking care of the people, and he is well respected. He respects the people, and the people also respect him. That is why the party is growing in the region”.

He further said the NPP’s outstanding performance in the Northern part of the country during the 2020 general elections can be largely attributed to the influence of Dr. Bawumia.

Chairman Nurudeen said although the NPP targeted to win all six parliamentary seats in the North East during the 2020 general elections, the party was able to win four seats.

He said the party is targeting to win all the six parliamentary seats and also win more votes for the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

He said the North East Region and other regions of the North are benefitting from the good policies of the NPP under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia.

He cited a project like the Pwalugu multi-purpose dam, the Free SHS policy, and the Planting for Food and Jobs as positive initiatives impacting the lives of the people of the North.

He described Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a ‘political magician’ who always endeavours to find lasting solutions to problems affecting society.

He commended the Vice President for his vision for Ghana and said, “All the young people in the North East Region are praying that Bawumia should grow more than a Vice President. That is what we are praying for”.

He also denied courting support for the Minister for Food and Agriculture to become the NPP’s next flagbearer and indicated that the Minister was only his friend.