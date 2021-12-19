The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Annual Delegates Conference is set to come off today, Sunday, December 18, in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

One major agenda for the conference is the 38 proposals that have been tabled for possible amendments to the party’s constitution.

Key among the 38 is a proposal to elect a Presidential Candidate two clear years before a major election.

Ahead of the conference, President Akufo-Addo has charged the delegates to ensure the highest level of discipline and uphold the reputation of the party.

He also wants them to refrain from all forms of behaviours capable of bringing the name of the party into disrepute.

He spoke at Juaben in the Ashanti Region when he commissioned the party’s constituency office complex, where he called on residents to support whoever he nominates as the Municipal Chief Executive for the area.

“The party is having its national delegates conference. Some people want to tempt us but they cannot match us. We have what it takes to make us achieve what we want. The person you choose to succeed me will become president after I leave office.”

“All Ghanaians are observing the conference. I am pleading with you all to be disciplined. I also want you all to show unity among ourselves. Let’s comport ourselves to ensure everything goes on smoothly.”

The President’s nominee for the area, Alex Sarfo Kantanka has been rejected twice by the assembly members as the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Adjebeng is investigating him for allegedly demanding a refund of bribes he paid to assembly members to facilitate his approval.

Seventeen executives from each constituency will be present at the conference.

Also, ten members of the Regional Council of Elders and patrons, including the regional executives, are expected to participate in the conference.

Delegates are expected to show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination before being allowed entry to the conference grounds.