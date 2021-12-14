The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says 38 proposals have been tabled for possible amendments to the party’s constitution.

Key among the 38 is a proposal to elect a presidential candidate two clear years before a major election.

Currently, the party elects a candidate two years before elections if the party is in opposition and a year when the party is in power.

Party members believe the current arrangement makes it difficult for a new candidate to mend bridges and heal the wounds of other aspirants before the election.

Speaking to Citi News, Director of Communications for the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa said the party will use the upcoming National Delegates Conference to consider these proposals.

“All the proposals that have been forwarded will be debated and either accepted or rejected. Once accepted, everybody at the conference will know the ones that have been accepted, and then they will be made amenable to legal language and then incorporated into the Constitution.”

The NPP has scheduled December 18 to December 20, 2021, to hold its National Annual Delegates Conference in Kumasi, in the Ashanti region.

Ahead of the conference, the party has banned all activities associated with internal party contests, parliamentary and presidential primaries, as well as the display of paraphernalia and advocacy for aspirants at the party’s upcoming National Annual Delegates Conference, to be held in Kumasi.