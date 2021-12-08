Managers of the Nyohini Children’s Home in the Tamale Metropolis of the Northern Region is calling on the public to support them with resources to operate.

According to management, the running of the home has become difficult due to inadequate resources.

They made this call when the Tamale Branch of the Project Management Institute (PMI), presented assorted items worth GHc4,400.00 to the orphanage.

The donation forms part of PMI Ghana chapter’s activities to mark its 10th Anniversary celebration.

Receiving the items, the Deputy Manager of the Home, Saratu Sulemana, was grateful for the donation but appealed for more support to ensure that the Home is able to adequately provide for the children

“We need more support to help us take care of the children in terms of good sanitation, feeding, and security. The home is often challenged in this regard, so we require help” she noted.

The President of PMI Ghana chapter, Jumoke Lafenwa, thanked managers and workers of the orphanage for providing a safe home to the children and called on other stakeholders to support the home in kind and cash.

As part of its activities, the PMI Tamale Branch also carried out a health screening exercise for the public.

The Project Management Institute is the world’s largest association of project management professionals, with close to 700,000 members in 180 countries.

Membership of PMI chapters comprises both certified and non-certified members.

PMI Ghana Chapter has branches in Tamale, Kumasi, Ho, and Takoradi, with the chapter head office in Accra.