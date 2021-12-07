The Ghana Police Service has cautioned courier services and other motorbike riders to obey traffic regulations as they discharge their duties.

According to the police, this will drastically reduce accidents as well as protect lives, and properties.

Data from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of police revealed that motorcycle accidents have claimed over Nine Hundred lives within the first ten months of 2021.

According to the Director-General of Police Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori, the service will collaborate with stakeholders to sanitise the sector.

“The rider needs to obey road traffic regulations, reduce accidents that cause deaths and harm to the members within the courier services and the riders in general. They should also respect traffic rules and regulations and stop at traffic intersections and make sure they carry out their operations without injuring themselves or causing accidents.”

He spoke on the sidelines of the IGP’s meeting with Postal and Courier Service providers on Monday, December 6, 2021.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare recently arrested a 29-year-old man, Gilbert Tweneboah Danso for careless and inconsiderate driving.

A statement by the police explained the circumstances that led to the driver’s arrest.

“On Sunday, November 28, 2021, at about 12:30 pm, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akufo Dampare was onboard service vehicle No. GP 1 traveling from Anyinam direction towards Accra.”

“On reaching a section of the road at Akim Nsutam on the Accra-Kumasi Highway, whiles in traffic, a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 with registration number, GB 3729-20 driven by one Gilbert Tweneboah Danso aged 29 years with one person on board, who was coming from the same direction failed to observe traffic ahead and drove through the opposite lane forcing oncoming vehicles unto the shoulders of the road. He was subsequently pursued by the IGP and arrested.”