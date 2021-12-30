Obuasi Rotary Club (district 9102) in collaboration with Wheelchair Foundation has reached out to the Obuasi Government Hospital by donating wheelchairs to the health centre.

The Club presented five wheelchairs to the health facility in a brief ceremony at the forecourt of the hospital.

Obuasi Municipal Health Director Margaret Yaa Manu, the Medical Superintendent Kwadwo Nyarko-Jectey, as well as the nurses in charge of the emergency unit and some staff of the hospital were present at the gathering.

According to the President of Obuasi Rotary Club, Rotarian Sarwan Kumar, after a thorough assessment, the club realized that the hospital had limited number of effective wheelchairs that could serve their patients hence the donation.

“This forms part of our commitment to help our communities in terms of assisting in provision of quality health care services. This donation is therefore a Christmas gift from Rotary to the hospital,” he said.

Rotarian Joe-Steve Atta Annan, occupational health and safety professional also added that this initiative is to augment the OHS concerns faced by the hospital staff and patients in handling weak patients.

He also charged the hospital to man the wheelchairs properly to ensure they last.

“Rotary support in the communities span from polio vaccinations, provision of medical supplies and covid-19 items, provision of water and sanitation, support for maternal and child health among many. Our theme for the 2021-2022 Rotary year is serve to change lives.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, the Health Director, Margaret Yaa Manu thanked Obuasi rotarians for coming to their aid with the wheel chairs.

“The wheel chairs have come at the right time to salvage a very big challenge for us because patients are mostly carried at the back of their relatives which is not always a pleasant sight”, she said.

Medical Superintendent of Obuasi Government Hospital, Dr. Kwadwo Nyarko-Jectey also praised Rotary Club of Obuasi for their great support to health delivery at the hospital.

He described the gesture from the Rotary Club as God sent since for a long time the hospital has not received brand new wheelchairs.

He said they mostly receive used wheelchairs which have a shorter life span as compared to brand new ones.