11,477 students have graduated from the University of Education, Winneba with various degrees to face the job market.

418 students representing 4% were awarded with diplomas while 9,999 representing 87% were awarded with first degrees.

1600 students representing 9% also received various post graduate degrees.

The University says 555 out of the 9999 first degree graduands obtained first class.

Speaking to Citi News at the 26th graduation ceremony of the university, Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Andy Ofori Birikorang urged graduating students to make the best of what they have achieved in the school.

“Be a crusader of the teaching profession, illuminate like a candle in the dark, and change positively the lives of generations now and unborn,” the Acting VC said.

The Vice Chancellor also urged the graduating students to join the alumni of the school for proper networking opportunities and in return give back to the growth and development of the university.

“I want to urge the graduating students to make a conscious effort to join the alumni of the school for networking opportunities to learn and build career tools and in return give back to their alma mater,” Professor Andy Ofori Birikorang told Citi News.

Council chairman of the University of Education, Nana Ofori Ansah I, encouraged students of the University to think outside the box instead of depending on government for jobs that are not readily available.

“As students, you must make it a point to be creative in your respective fields of study and think outside the box rather than depend on government for jobs that are not readily available. Go out and serve with respect and pride and uphold the university’s ideals which we adored and cherished,” Nana Ofori Ansah I said.