Parliament will later today, Tuesday, December 21, 2021, reconvene in pursuit of a resolution as to whether the Electronic Transaction Levy should be considered under a certificate of urgency or not.

Proceedings were adjourned in the early hours of Tuesday following the chaos that characterized voting on the floor of the house.

The decision of the First Deputy Speaker to take leave of the Speaker’s chair for the Second Deputy Speaker to take charge to enable him to participate in voting occasioned disagreement from the Minority, and a subsequent tussle over the Speaker’s sitting area ensued.

The brawl saw dozens of the opposition parliamentarians exchange fisticuffs with their colleagues on the majority side while some officials of parliament tried to protect the Speaker’s seat and the mace of parliament from being attacked.

However, calm returned moments after, before the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah, adjourned the sitting.

The Majority Leader in a Citi News interview after the chaos said the leadership of both Caucuses are engaging to resolve the issues.

He was, however, hopeful that the House will be able to deal with the e-levy before it rises for recess.

“We have been engaging the leadership of the Minority Caucus after what happened in the Chamber. So I believe by tomorrow [Tuesday] this storm will subside, and we will be able to work and deal with the substance of the matter.”