The National Peace Council has urged the Majority and Minority sides in Parliament to stay on the path of dialogue with regard to the passing of the 2022 budget.

In a statement, the Council said it was concerned about the implications of the impasse on the peace and stability of the country.

Following this, it said it met the two sides separately.

“In both meetings, the Council expressed concern about the disturbing happenings in Parliament and called for calm.”

“The Council further urged the leaders to resort to dialogue and consensus building in resolving the impasse, the statement noted.

The council further said both the Majority and the Minority Leaders informed the Council, that “both sides had made concessions and a committee of 20 members drawn from both sides had been set up to dialogue towards finding a solution to the impasse as soon as practicable.”

Moving forward, it has urged the Majority and Minority in Parliament, “to continue the path of dialogue in resolving the current impasse and those that may occur in the future.”

“The Council further urges the media and all those who make statements on the matter, to exercise maximum restraint in their pronouncements to protect the peace, stability, and the integrity of our beloved country,” it added in the statement.