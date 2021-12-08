The Ghana Police Service has arrested some V8 drivers for breaking various Road Traffic Regulations on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

The exercise was conducted at the Airport by-pass in Accra between the hours of 6:30 am to 8:30 am.

In all, seven drivers were arrested for not complying with the road traffic regulations.

The police made this known in a press statement issued today, Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

The vehicles impounded included five V8s, one Toyota 4 Runner, and one Toyota Highlander 4X4 SUV.

The statement added that the offenders are going to be put before the court today, Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

A lot of V8 drivers are fond of breaking traffic regulations, including those who do not qualify by law to use sirens whether as private individuals or public officials.

Below are the vehicles with their respective registration numbers and their owners

1. DRIVER INCHARGE TOYOTA LAND CRUISER V8 WITH REGISTRATION NUMBER GN 5532 – 17, MR. JOSPEH BROWN

2. DRIVER INCHARGE TOYOTA LAND CRUISER WITH REGISTRATION NUMBER GT 7059 – 20, HON DR. STEPHEN AMOAH

3. DRIVER INCHARGE TOYOTA 4 RUNNER WITH REGISTRATION NUMBER GE 303 – 2O, MR SAMUEL A. ANIM

4. DRIVER INCHARGE TOYOTA LAND CRUISER WITH REGISTRATION NUMBER GE 1611 – 17, EMMANUEL KOFI OFORI

5. DRIVER INCHARGE TOYOTA HIGHLANDER 4×4 SUV WITH REGISTRATION NUMBER GE 14 – 21, MR. DIMINI ATUAHENE

6. DRIVER INCHARGE TOYOTA LAND CRUISER WITH REGISTRATION NUMBER GN 3516 – 18, MR. DANIEL BOATENG

7. DRIVER INCHARGE TOYOTA LAND CRUISER WITH REGISTRATION NUMBER GT 856 – 20, THOMAS ATINGA.

THEY ARE BEING PROCESSED FOR COURT TODAY, 8/12/2021.