Police in the Western Region say enough security measures have been put in place this festive period to ensure residents and revellers go about their daily routine without any fear.

The Western Region has recently recorded violent crimes, with the latest being the setting ablaze of a naval officer who doubled as a ride hailing app driver with Bolt by a passenger on Wednesday.

The officer who was transferred to the 37 military hospital, unfortunately, couldn’t survive due to the extent of severe injuries.

Speaking to Citi News, DSP Olivia Adiku who speaks for the police in the Western Region, said visible and plain-clothed men from the police have been positioned at vantage points to protect lives and properties.

“So far, police patrol has been very effective and residents are complying very well. We have provided security at some of the holiday events centres and there were no major issues. There have been day and night patrols; we have increased our snap check points with both mobile and booth patrols within various points within the metropolis. Our marine police are also patrolling the beaches and other entertainment centres around the beach area. So far, we have not had any adverse reports, so we continue to provide the necessary security.”

The deceased Bolt driver sustained burns on his face and several parts of his body after the rider allegedly poured petrol on him and set him on fire at Bakano in Sekondi.

It is believed that the rider was a carjacker and wanted to snatch the car from the driver.

The incident has brought sadness and fear amongst bolt drivers, who were very enthusiastic about driving revellers to their respective destinations during the yuletide.

However, the police have also asked the public to be self-security conscious as part of arrangements to ensure an incident and crime-free Christmas period.