The Ghana Police Service has deployed personnel across the country to patrol churches and other areas to ensure high compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols, as well as foil any criminal activities.

This comes on the back of the 4th wave of the COVID-19 the country is currently experiencing with an active case count of 10,211 as of today.

Over the years, the Ghana Police Service has also received many reports of robbery attacks from people returning from the watch night services.

In an interview with Citi News, ASP Victor Dosoo of the Police Headquarters Public Affairs Department assured Ghanaians that officers are on high alert to ensure the safety of everyone.

“The Police Service will stop at nothing to protect citizens. Our men have been dispersed across the country, to ensure that churches comply with COVID-19 safety protocols during the 31st watch night services. We are leaving no stone unturned.”

“We are also going to liaise with the various leaders to ensure that safety protocols are strictly adhered to.”