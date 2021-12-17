The Ghana Police Service has commenced anti-robbery and intelligence-based operations in Zuarungu in the Upper East Region.

Police say the move is aimed at arresting some three suspected armed robbers who shot and killed two police personnel on patrol duties.

The police administration made this known in a press statement issued on Thursday, December 16, 2021, and signed by its Director-General, Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori.

“The Police Administration has launched a special anti-robbery intelligence-led operation to track down and arrest three suspected robbers who shot and killed two police officers at Zuarungu,” on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has already placed a GH¢50,000 bounty on the head of the suspected robbers.

He made the announcement when he visited the area on Thursday to commiserate with the regional police command over the deaths of the two police officers.

The IGP, Dr. Dampare assured residents that the police will be merciless in apprehending the suspected armed robbers dead or alive.

He further called on the public to volunteer useful information that will lead to the arrest of the suspected robbers.

About the killing

The two officers –Constable Emmanuel Akowuah and Constable Mohhamed Sule– who were on night patrols were both killed by suspected armed robbers on Wednesday night.

The robbers shot at the tank of the police motorbike and partially burnt constable Mohammed Sule while constable Emmanuel Akowuah was shot in the head.