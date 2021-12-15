Successful applicants in the ongoing police recruitment exercise will today, Wednesday, December 15, 2021, go through medical examinations and interviews as part of the process.

According to the service, qualified applicants have been officially invited to partake in the process at selected venues across the country.

According to a statement signed by the Director-General of Police Public Affairs Department ACP Kwesi Ofori, the exercise will be conducted at the National Police Training School in Accra, Police Training School in Kumasi, Police Clinic in Tamale as well as the Police Clinic in Cape Coast.

“The Police Administration wishes to inform applicants who took part in the 2021 Police Recruitment Examinations exercise that it will start inviting successful applicants… to begin their medical examination and interview from Wednesday, December 15, 2021.”

It thus asked successful applicants to visit the recruitment portal for more details.

“Successful applicants are to visit the recruitment portal to print their medical examination and interview chits for further details.”

The Ghana Police Service has also assured that it will exhibit high levels of professionalism as the processes continue.

Below is the full press statement from the police