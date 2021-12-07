An Anglophone West Africa Regional Training of Trainers Workshop on Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB), has opened in Accra, Ghana.

The two-day hybrid Workshop, which is being held both online and offline, is happening concurrently in Liberia, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and Nigeria.

The Workshop organized by the Programme for Christian-Muslim Relations in Africa (PROCMURA), is to address the challenges that people face when they choose, or change or seek to practice their religions.

Chairperson of the PROCMURA Area Committee and PROCMURA Executive Committee Member (Ghana), Right Reverend Dr. Nathan I. Samwini, said restrictions and violations of individual rights to freedom of religion constitutes a challenge for PROCMURA.

He added that the overall objective of the Organization was to see an African continent, where freedom of religion and all that it entailed became the norm and not the exception.

The Area Advisor for the Ghana Area Committee, Dr. Makafui Tayviah, giving highlights of the Workshop, indicated that participants were expected to discuss prior Knowledge of FoRB, Introduction to FoRB, Christian Faith Perspective of FoRB, Muslim Faith Perspective, Breakaway Sessions, Statement Committee Meeting (Group), and FoRB as a Human Right (Legal Perspective).

There was also training in skills in promoting FoRB, Constructive Christian-Muslim Relations; A Substantive mechanism for the promotion of FoRB, Towards Increased FoRB for Women, Group Studies, Country Action Plans, and Evaluation as well as Government as an Indispensable institution in promoting FoRB for all.

Participants from Ghana include Rev. Dr. Johnson Mbillah, the PROCMURA Consultant, Representatives from Christian and Muslim communities, academia, and the media.