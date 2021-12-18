The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has described the lack of transparency from the government on the cost of the President’s official travels to Europe in September as a grand conspiracy.

Speaking on Eyewitness News after the National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah, said the details of the President’s travels were classified, Mr. Ablakwa, said this was validation of the concerns raised by critics.

The National Security Minister said the money for president’s travels was drawn from operational costs which were not subject to oversight.

“Having been caught out, they are embarrassed and do not want to put out the information, and it is really sad.”

“This is just an effort to conceal information. It is a grand conspiracy to hide behind national security and not be accountable to the Ghanaian people,” Mr. Ablakwa said.

When asked why he was on this crusade, the MP said he was “pursuing this for greater accountability and greater transparency and to end the profligacy.”

Mr. Ablakwa is already party to a motion demanding a bi-partisan probe into the government’s chartering of flights for the President.

The other MPs who are part of the motion are the Builsa North MP, James Agalga; MP for Korle Klottey, Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings; Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam MP, Dr Ato Forson and MP for Ablekuma South Constituency, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije.

“So far we estimate that not less than GHS 15 million has been spent on these needless rentals when there is a presidential jet in pristine condition which is available.”