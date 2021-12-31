The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ebenezer Kojo Kum, has urged religious leaders to limit the length of their 31st watch night services as well as consider having them in open-air spaces.

According to him, having the event in an open space will reduce the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Watch Night services are massively popular among Ghana’s Christian community, which amounts to about 70 percent of Ghana’ population.

“If it is possible to have canopies and tents outside the church premises, so there will be sufficient ventilation for the watch night service, the better for us,” he said to Citi News.

He also said it would be prudent if the services do not run beyond two hours.

“The bottom line is that you want to usher in the new year in church. So if you want to usher in the new year in church and these activities can be organised in such a way that people will not spend more than two hours in church on 31st night, the better for all of us.”

Ghana has seen a surge in coronavirus cases in the past two weeks, rising from 3,165 active cases of the virus on December 19, to 10,211 cases as of December 26.

Cumulatively, Ghana has had 141,295 confirmed cases of the virus with 1,287 deaths.