The Ghana Police Service is on a manhunt for three persons who are part of a 12 member group that attacked a mining firm at Enchi in the Western North Region.

This comes after the arrest of nine of the suspects on Thursday by the special anti-robbery squad attached to the Enchi District Police Command.

Police reports indicate that on Monday, December 20, 2021, suspects Sem Anthony and Kweku Larry in the company of a Chinese national reported at the Enchi Police Station that they had been robbed of their Black Pump action gun, an lnfinix Spark 5 mobile phone together with another mobile phone and an unspecified amount of money by a group of armed men at the mining site

Investigations established that suspects Kweku Larry, Tahiru Fatau and Sulley Adongo were security guards at the mining firm and suspect Sem Anthony alias Attah, the driver of the miners, conspired and masterminded the robbery.

Acting on intelligence gathered, the District Police Commander together with the Anti-Robbery Squad carried out a targeted special operation on the night of Thursday, December 23, 2021, leading to the arrest of the nine suspects.

GH¢4,500 was retrieved from the nine suspects, which they admitted was part of their share of the booty.

However, the police service says it is vigorously pursuing the remaining three suspects currently on the run to face prosecutions.

“The Police Administration commends the Enchi District Police Command for their swift response in arresting the robbery suspects. We are determined to flush out criminals within our communities for peace and security”, the police said in a statement.