Boomplay has released its yearly music round-up tagged ‘Boomplay Recap’ which shows highlights, stats and insights of music consumption and engagement on Boomplay for 2021.

Focusing on the country version, Boomplay Recap highlighted categories including Top Male Artistes, Top Female Artistes, Top Rising Stars, Most Streamed Songs, Fastest Rising Songs to Hit 1Million, Most Searched Artistes, among others.

The Recap for Artistes shared 2021 stats of individual artistes including the Total Streams, Hours Streamed, Listeners, Profile Visits and Most Streamed Song.

For Ghana, the Top Most Streamed Male Artistes nods went to Sarkodie, Black Sherif and Stonebwoy while the Top Most Streamed Female Artistes are Gyakie, Diana Hamilton and Wendy Shay. The Top Rising Stars of 2021 are Black Sherif, Mr Drew and Gyakie for having a phenomenal year of growthwhile the Most Searched Artistes are Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

In a year that has seen the emergence of breakthrough artistes, Black Sherif has been the most outstanding followed by Gyakie. Black Sherif has the top 2 Most Streamed Songs of 2021 in his ‘First Sermon’ and ‘Second Sermon’ prelude singles to his upcoming EP. Both songs are also part of the Most Liked songs of 2021.

The Boomplay Recap showcases top artistes and songs that got us rocking throughout the year, while highlighting users’ personal preferences through the dedicated users’ recap release. Within the app, Boombuddies now have access to review their year in music based on their consumption throughout the year and showcase their music preference, taste and style by sharing the results with friends and followers on social media.

Tagged #MyBoomplayRecap2021, Boomplay users’ recap highlights users’ musical journey on Boomplay, detailing the number of songs they listened to during the year, their favourite genres, favourite artistes and many more.

In October, Boomplay signed a significant partnership with Billboard, in which Boomplay’s streaming data was added to the data that informs the prestigious charts. This development unlocks numerous opportunities for more African artistes on the international stage while also showcasing the vast talent across the continent.

Boomplay is the number one music streaming and download service provided by Transsnet Music Limited. The company has regional offices in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania and most recently, Côte d’Ivoire.