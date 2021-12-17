KJ Spio, the Creative Director for CEEK, an award-winning developer of premium social, virtual and augmented reality experiences, has described Sarkodie’s virtual concert in 2020 as groundbreaking, and a case for the growing appetite for quality Ghanaian and African content around the world.

CEEK prides itself on helping music artists, athletes, event creators etc. create exquisite direct-to fan experiences.

The company has worked with pop stars such as Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Ziggy Marley and others, but for KJ Spio, working with Ghanaian and African talents brings the team more joy.

He said: “For me as a creative director, my focus is definitely home and what I know! So, that means bringing our people to the platform and creating content that is suitable for them, such as we did with Sarkodie’s virtual concert. We could have just had fun in an amazing studio with nice lights but even the location itself was groundbreaking, and it made a statement”.

“We have more of such. We have done some with Harmonize in Tanzania as well. We have a lot of people we are going to work with in Ghana as well. We have about a good five to six artists, lined up and ready to go in Ghana. So, we are creating more content, more bespoke content that speaks to us, that speaks to our people. For me, I always do things that I naturally enjoy. I always ask myself, am I going to enjoy this content? If I don’t want to see it, I don’t think anybody will want to see it as well. So, our main focus is Ghana and just to create a lot of stuff which our people can enjoy.”

CEEK is the platform that allows musicians and creatives to mainly monetize their work in the form of virtual concerts, exclusive music videos, or even behind the scenes and interviews. It offers a wide range of first-hand premium content.

CEEK started about four years ago, and the first few years were mainly about developing the concept and platform to what it is now. It’s been working with a wide range of artists, from pop stars to afrobeats artists, rappers, to even reality stars as well.

KJ Spio is a leading artist manager and label executive who has gained international success with artists from across the globe such as; Cadet, Big Narstie, Sarkodie, Efya and Blaq Jerzee. KJ’s strategic mindset has seen him nurture talent and build their global presence within the music, TV, sports and entertainment spaces.

A creative in the truest sense, KJ has led on creative direction (CEEK virtual concert series), exec production, and A&R (Sarkodie ‘No Pressure’). Utilising his experience within the music industry, KJ has led on developing label services and consultancy to support the next generation of creative talent. KJ managed leading UK artist Cadet who went on to sell millions of records and gain UK chart position with his hit single ‘Advice’. KJ’s business acumen and creative mindset has seen him partner with the likes of; NFL, Audiomack, IMG Talent, Reebok, Ditto, Moneygram and Belaire to create iconic moments that connect with audiences worldwide.

From creative partnerships to global businesses – KJ’s resilience and passion drive him to continually break ceilings and take talents and brands to new heights.