The Sawla township in the Savannah Region is in a state of shock and mourning following the killing of two people by armed robbers today, Thursday, December 9, 2021.

The robbers attacked a mobile money and phone shop at about 12:00 pm and made away with an undisclosed amount of money.

They later shot and killed two of some youth who chased after them at the outskirts of the Sawla township.

The Sawla police have since commenced investigations into the incident.