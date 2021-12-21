Large screen and massive battery, alert! Two things we love to see in smartphones. Huawei has introduced its latest entry-level smartphone, the HUAWEI nova Y60 in Ghana.

This latest iteration comes with a large 6.6-inch HUAWEI FullView Display for seeing everything clearly, a massive 5000 mAh battery to let you have more fun throughout the day and a cool Triple AI camera to seize beautiful moments and cherish them later on. Say hello to the new HUAWEI nova Y60.

The HUAWEI nova Y60 comes in two classic colorways – Crush Green and Midnight Black.

A broader field of view

See more, play more, and work more on the gorgeous 6.6-inch HUAWEI FullView Display. Not only does the HUAWEI nova Y60 boast a wider field of view, but it also brings you a brand-new viewing experience by letting you enjoy a broader yet crisper visual experience when playing games, watching videos, browsing the Internet, or multitasking.

What is more? The HD+ screen can render vibrant colours and fine details, while the Eye Comfort mode can effectively reduce blue light to relieve fatigue from your eyes.

Endless fun with a large 5000 mAh battery

Whether you are casually just hanging out or capturing the unforgettable moments of the weekend getaway with friends, you need a phone with a battery that can last. The HUAWEI nova Y60 is equipped with a large 5,000mAh (typical value) battery to back you up, so you can stream, share and play games online with no worries.

In addition, just to give you peace of mind, the HUAWEI nova Y60 supports online video playback for up to 15 hours. That said, you could spend more time on the things that you enjoy, whether it is watching videos, reading online, or browsing the Internet.

Also, when the smartphone is running out of power, the built-in Ultra Power Saving mode can effectively reduce power consumption from background app activity when enabled to sustain a long-lasting performance even when the battery level is extremely low.

Seize the moment with a cool Triple AI Camera

The HUAWEI nova Y60 comes with a Triple AI Camera setup, which consists of a 13MP main camera, 5MP Ultra-Wide Camera and a 2MP depth camera. The main Camera can take in massive amounts of light for producing high-res images.

Coupled with Huawei’s self-developed algorithm dedicated to motion photography, the camera will automatically detect moving subjects on your behalf and adjust to the optimum shutter speed for capturing poster-like photos.

The 120° 5MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera helps you easily fit more content in one shot, whether you are capturing landscapes or group photos and the 2MP depth camera works in tandem with the main camera to blur the background, allowing the subject of your shot to stand out.

More space more flexibility

The HUAWEI nova Y60 comes with a 4GB RAM to ensure efficient and powerful performance. In addition, its internal storage capacity of 64GB could be upgraded up to 512GB by inserting a MicroSD card, allowing you to enjoy more photos, videos and games.

Cool features for a refreshing mobile experience

The HUAWEI nova Y60 makes use of Huawei’s smartphone technology and ecosystem to deliver a better mobile experience.

The smartphone enables smooth communication and interaction through MeeTime, Multi-Window, Knuckle Gesture, and many other cool and smart features. The smartphone also comes pre-installed with AppGallery where loads of high-quality apps are available.

The Huawei Y60 is available for GHS 1249 at the Huawei Experience Store Accra Mall and accredited retail shops.