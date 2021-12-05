Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah, the National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), says the Programme will start a television programme to educate caterers next year.

She said the show would engage caterers on innovative and cost-effective ways of cooking.

Mrs. Quashigah, who said this on the sidelines of this year’s Farmers’ Day celebration in Accra, said it would promote effective management and operational delivery of cooking services by caterers across the country.

She said the initiative would be a game changer towards enhancing the skills and capacities of caterers to deliver on the mandate of School Feeding Programme.

Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah congratulated the winners of the 2021 edition of the National Farmers’ celebration, for their continued contribution to the socio-economic development of the country.

She said agriculture was not only the backbone of Ghana’s development but also the foundation on, which the GSFP drove its vision and operation.

Mrs. Quashigah said raising the next generation of healthy school children was the bedrock of the School Feeding Programme premised on the advancement of agriculture towards realising the Sustainable Development Goals one to six.

She commended the government for plans to expand the Programme towards achieving a national coverage from 3 .4 million to 4 million pupils.