The Local Executive Committee Management of Workers’ Unions at the SD Dombo University have resolved to resume its industrial action over payroll migration on Monday, December 6, 2021.

This comes barely a week after the unions suspended the strike.

A communiqué from the group after an emergency meeting held on Thursday, said conditions under which the strike was put on hold have once again not been met.

From the foregoing, the workers’ unions say they have no option other than to implement the decision in their communiqué that announced the suspension of the strike.

They requested that their monthly salaries must be paid latest by 30th of each month, consistent with other public universities, and that unions shall resume the strike in future if UBIDS Management fails to meet the conditions.

The group said, after GTEC gave clearance for UBIDS Management to mobilise resources to pay workers salaries timeously in consultation with the University Council, no significant progress has been made in that regard.

It added that UBIDS Management could not give an indication as to when workers’ November salaries would be paid.

“The LEC of UBIDS workers’ unions calls on all its members to remain calm and united as it marshals every strategy and effort to sustain the fight for timely payment of our salaries to ameliorate the pain and suffering that we and our families are going through”, the statement added.

The unions embarked on the industrial action on November 16, 2021, over delays in the payments of salaries and attempts by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (G-TEC) to migrate them onto the payroll of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.

The workers, made up of members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana, the Ghana Association of University Administrators, Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, and the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union, say government has failed to fulfil a memorandum of understanding signed in August this year hence, the resumption of the industrial action.

But they rescinded their decision, saying the stakeholders involved have demonstrated good faith in addressing their concerns; thus the suspension of the strike.