The Western Regional Police Command has arrested three Senior High School (SHS) students over the burning and killing of a Bolt driver who doubles as a Navy officer at Sekondi Baka-Ano.

Citi News understands that all the three suspects have confessed to committing the crime.

The suspects will be arraigned and charged accordingly.

“At about 5pm on December 24, our team from the Regional Intelligence and Operation Unit, based on some intelligence, conducted an operation and arrested three suspects namely Patrick Baidoo, aged 18, Joseph Lord Nii Adjei Odiku, 17, and Adolf Eshun, aged 17 years. All these three are [SHS] students. They were arrested in connection with the Bolt driver who was severely burnt on December 22, 2021″, Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olivia Adiku said.

Police say the suspects are likely to be charged with robbery and murder following the death of the officer they set ablaze.

“Unfortunately, the Bolt driver has passed on. The suspects confessed that they wanted to steal the car from him. When they got to Baka-Ano, and they asked him to hand over the keys, he refused, hence they poured the petrol on him and burnt him. The three are currently in our custody and would be put before court on the charges of robbery and murder“, DSP Olivia Adiku further mentioned.

The Bolt driver who later died at the 37 military hospital has been identified as Naval officer AB1 Boateng Okyere.

DSP Adiku further told Citi News the police won’t make public the names of the schools of the suspects due to security reasons.

Many of the online drivers say they fear for their lives following the death of their colleague.