Silver Star Auto in collaboration with French vehicle giant, Peugeot, has locally assembled its first 3008 SUV. This was made known by Mr Asad Nazir, CEO of Silver Star Auto at the just ended End of Year Staff Durbar.

The durbar took place at the company’s Peugeot Showroom in Accra on the Graphic Road where hard working and dedicated staff were rewarded for their diligence and determination to duty, for the year under review.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Asad Nazir, the CEO thanked the staff of Silver Star Auto Limited for their hard work, dedication and commitment over the year. He commended the staff for their efforts especially during the period of COVID-19-related challenges. He particularly commended the award winners for their professionalism and urged them to eschew complacency and work harder to provide quality service for customers. Mr. Nazir stated that is the result of hard work of the entire team at Silver Star Auto that has resulted in company winning two prestigious awards this year –the CIMG Motor firm of the year and AGI Auto Firm of the Year.

He shared with great joy and pride that the historic milestone of the first ever assembled -in-Ghana Peugeot vehicle was achieved last week with the Peugeot 3008 SUV. The award-winning robust Peugeot Landtrek pickup is on track to be assembled in Ghana by the first quarter of 2022.

Mr. Kwabena Agyekum, Executive Director and Registrar of CIMG also advised the workers to give their maximum best and said the end of year get-together provides opportunity for staff and management to meet to strategize for the following year. He added that this is one of the best internal marketing practices which improves a company’s productivity.

Present at the event was Dr. Humphrey Ayim Darke, the President-Elect, Association of Ghana Industries (AGI). He cited several opportunities existing in the country and affirmed Government support to the local assembling of vehicles in Ghana and ACFTA. He reiterated the need for local companies to take advantage of the ACFTA.

Mr. Nouhad Kalmoni, a founding director of the Silver Star Auto was given a special award to recognise his hard work for establishing the company as a leading automobile firm in Ghana. Awards were also given to employees who distinguished themselves in the various departments as well as to loyal and long-serving employees. Mr Jason Noshie, a recipient of the CEO Special Award thanked management on behalf of the awardees and encouraged all employees to give off their best.

Silver Star Auto Limited is the exclusive distributor of Peugeot, Citroën, Eicher and Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicles, with over twenty-five (25) years of experience in the automobile industry in Ghana.