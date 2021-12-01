Sunon Asogli Power Ltd, on Tuesday, 30th November 2021 inaugurated its new ultra-modern fire station located on the company’s premises.

Present at the event were ACFO1 Doris Lamptey, Regional fire Officer, DO1 Raymond Nyamasekpor, District fire officer, DO3 Ebenezer Sam, Staff officer Tema region, DO3 Samuel Fiifi Oppong, Acting Operation officer- Tema region, Nana Offei Asamani I, Nkosuohene for Akwamu State and the Management and Staff of Sunon Asogli Power.

The General Manager of Sunon Asogli Power, Mr. Jin Zhengyi used the opportunity to thank the Tema Regional Fire office for their endless support and training of their fire brigade. He reiterated that one of the company’s core values is to ensure the safety of all staff.

The company is committed to promoting a responsible Health, Safety , and Environment (HSE) culture and the operation principle of Safety first by adhering to the strictest safety and environmental standards. This culture has been embedded in the staff of Sunon Asogli Power ant they, therefore, take safety seriously.

He stated that since the inception of the power plant, there has been no record of personal injury or casualty. Sunon Asogli chose this day to inaugurate the fire station to mark the end of the fire safety month of November. Mr. Jin added that the fire station was constructed to aid the Sunon Asogli Fire brigade in their daily work and is going to be the official office and fire station of Sunon Asogli Power fire department.

The station has been stocked with the needed fire and office equipment that will help the fire brigade in their daily activities.

ACFO I Doris Lamptey, Tema regional fire officer, graced the occasion.

She stated that power generation comes with an inherent risk of fires due to the type of fuel used, so it is important to take measures to mitigate this risk.

She applauded the management of Sunon Asogli for taking steps to train fire wardens, who will be the first line of emergency response at the plant, and also to construct a befitting fire station for their use. ACFO I Doris Lamptey hinted that the new fire station will not only serve the needs of the company, but also the entire Kpone community.

She mentioned that her office will be open for consultations for refresher training for the fire wardens and collaboration in the procurement of a fire tender that meets Ghana’s standard to aid in the ease of the work of the fire wardens.

She concluded by appealing to other corporate organisations to support the Ghana National Fire Service in achieving its mandate since fire safety and prevention is a shared responsibility.

The occasion ended with a tour of the new fire station.