Sound is that one essential element that completes the overall experience. Everyday, we are surrounded with sound coming from all directions and while it is something we are often used to, it sometimes cuts us from what we actually want to hear.

Check out the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4, Huawei’s latest True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Bluetooth earbuds that continues the legacy of the open-fit earbuds with Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) technology that started with the HUAWEI FreeBuds

Offering studio-quality sound as well as open-fit ANC and unmatched air-like comfort, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 doesn’t just work with Huawei products, but also with devices running Android and iOS. Through the HUAWEI AI Life app, users are able to adjust settings or perform various controls such as wear detection, quick control, status query, noise cancelation and device management.

Immersive high-resolution audio with studio-quality sound

While speakers can handle all frequencies created by sound, the same is not the case with earbuds or headphones, which is why there is a need to innovate on how sound can be perfectly replicated despite the narrow frequency range.

With the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4, it uses a classic 14.3mm dynamic driver with a lightweight yet durable diaphragm that brings improved dynamic response to help avoid split vibrations that cause distortions in audio output. The earbuds use a Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) composite diaphragm made of polymer for greater durability that brings improved middle and treble sounds. In various test, dynamic drivers that use an LCP composite diaphragm can support a frequency range of up to 40 kHz which can deliver professional-grade sound quality with richer and fuller trebles.

Using this dynamic driver isn’t enough, and Huawei has implemented a bass tube on the earbuds to create a more pulse-pounding bass. This tube connects to the rear chamber of the audible unit with the external air holes and is part of a newly upgraded bass enhancement engine, bass tube and motherboard that form an independent sealed sound cavity. This results in an enhanced airtightness and acoustic pressure and increased bass performance that is wasn’t possible before on a small earbud.

More than just the impressively rich bass, clear vocals and rich details, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 also uses Adaptive Ear Matching (AEM) technology for the first time in open-fit earbuds. Using this technology, it can intelligently optimise the audio effect and output, allowing users to have a consistent and high resolution audio quality no matter how they’re wearing the earbuds.

Leading the industry with open-fit noise cancelation

Earbuds that feature ANC usually come with an in-ear design, but despite the technical challenges Huawei managed to bring ANC to open-fit earbuds: the open-fit earbuds offer a more pleasant and super comfortable wearing experience as the user is less likely to feel a build-up of air pressure within.

Challenges like how the earbuds should fit in user’s ears for absolute comfort as well as a proper noise cancelling algorithm brought about the adoption of dual microphones used on the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4. Together with AEM technology, it helps address the issue by automatically adjusting the music depending on the user’s ears. When users turn on noise cancellation, the earbuds automatically detects the ear canal shape and wearing conditions and then assigns the best suited noise cancellation parameters for the best listening experience.

Additionally, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 has a staggered wind-proof structure that prevents wind noise from being generated at the source. This design effectively blocks strong winds from blowing directly into the microphone, allowing for better wind-proof effects.

Ergonomic design for an air-like comfort

More than just the performance, earbuds should also offer comfort levels that will allow it to be worn for long periods. In the case of the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4, Huawei created a 3D evaluation system that mainly looks at the wearing comfort of earbuds from three elements that include suction pressure, stability and stuffiness. Stress tests are then done to simulate how the earbuds are worn. Using 10,000+ human ear models, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 was created factoring in the comfort assessment on these tests to guarantee an optimal wearing air-like comfort for all users.

An audio assistant for a better lifestyle

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 can also work as an external microphone when shooting videos. Thanks to the high-sensitivity microphone, it is able record high-fidelity sound using a sample rate of 48 kHz that help retain much if the detail on the audio being recorded. Low Latency Mode is also supported on the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 which is perfect for users who love playing fast-paced games.

Most of the time users want to control playback or answer calls without the need to take out their smartphones, which is why the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 feature intuitive controls built right on the earbud. Tapping twice on the stem allows users to answer/reject a call, play/pause music, play previous/next song and enable voice assistant while swiping up and down will control the volume.

Additionally, long pressing on the steam of the earbuds can enable/disable noise cancelation.

In this current digital age, many users typically own more than one device and it could be a hassle if they want to connect the earbuds to multiple devices that would require to be set up every time it is being used. HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 supports dual device connections whether if it’s a Huawei smartphone, tablet, PC, smartwatch or even devices from other brands.

In one scenario, when the user is watching on the tablet and there is an incoming call on the smartphone, the tablet will automatically pause the episode and the earphones will switch to the smartphone for the user to pick up the call.

In staying true to its technological innovations, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 joins Huawei’s line up of products that have transformed the way users interact with devices. This is a true testament to Huawei’s capabilities in delivering what the user wants and in turn taking audio experience to the next level.

Get the Huawei Freebuds 4 now for GHS 999 at the Huawei Experience Store Accra Mall and Accredited Retail Shops.