Scores of teacher champions from Keta, Anloga, and Ga South are advocating the use of play-based learning (PBL) methodology in Ghanaian classrooms because of its “proven effectiveness in improving the learning outcome of children.”

The teachers, who have been using the PBL approach in their lesson delivery, described the methodology as an “effective classroom tool which has transformed our teaching approach and improved the academic performance of our children.”

At a joint Community of Practice (CoP) meeting held at the Mensvic Hotel at East Legon in Accra on Thursday, December 4, 2021, the teachers said the incorporation of playful learning in classroom activities has also bolstered the class attendance of their children.

“The Play-based learning methodology has brought significant changes into our classrooms and for the first time, we’ve seen how lively our children can be,” Perpetual Lumor, a teacher champion with the Tegbe Agbederafor School in the Volta Region said.

She explained the adoption of the PBL approach in her lesson delivery has encouraged her children, both girls, and boys, to participate in classroom activities more than ever.

Another teacher with the Obakrowa Municipal Assembly Basic School in Ga South in the Greater Accra Region, Alex Kwesi Dzikunu, said their children have become more confident and expressive because of the effective use of play during classroom activities.

The joint Community of Practice facilitated by Right To Play aims at supporting teachers to share best practices in the use of Play-based Learning (PBL) methodology in order to effectively implement Ghana’s Standard-based curriculum (SBC).

The engagement also aims at strengthening the peer-to-peer (P2P) or teacher-to-teacher (T2T) support in Right To Play partner schools during professional learning community (PLC), a Project Officer with Right To Play Ghana, Samuel Oppong-Kwabia has explained.

The Community of Practice meeting forms part of activities under the five-year Gender-Responsive Education And Transformation (GREAT) Project currently being implemented in five districts across Ghana with funding from Global Affairs, Canada.

Also speaking at the event, the Dean of Faculty of Educational Studies at the University of Education, Winneba, Professor Sakina Acquah, noted that “Whatever children do involve play, therefore, the incorporation of play in lesson delivery is very important and the way to go.”

“A play-based learning methodology is a learner-centered approach and very effective,” the educationist added.

On his part, the Director of Education at the Ga South Municipal Education Directorate, Henry Ayettey, said the “Ghana Education Service has welcomed the use of play-based learning by teachers in the delivery of the new standard-based curriculum.”

According to him, the use of the PBL methodology by teachers in Ga South has brought a significant improvement in the performance of the children.