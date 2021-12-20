Over a thousand supporters of the Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, on Sunday, December 19, 2021, led a procession from GIMPA, Kumasi Campus to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The crowd comprised the various Alan support group Queens, Alan Special Ladies, Alpha Men and a host of other people.

These supporters, who have declared their support for the Minister’s ambition to lead the NPP in the 2024 general election, are bent on ensuring that the NPP’s tradition continues.

“We gave Nana Akufo-Addo the mandate because we thought he has worked hard for the party, it is now time to hand over to Alan cash as he is the next successor,” a supporter said.

“We will resist all attempts to impose someone on us. We are willing to die for Alan” another said.

Others reiterated the good works of the Minister, dating back to the year 2000, and serving in the same capacity as a Trade Minister under former President Kufuor’s leadership.

Ambassador of the ‘One District One Factory and Women into Agriculture’, Juliana Osei-Bonsu, spoke highly of Mr. Kyerematen, as one that is fully fit and ready to lead the country.