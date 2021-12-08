Three school children have been confirmed dead after the taxi they were in was involved in a car crash at Akuapem Mampong.

The suspect driver, Penry Boahene, aged 24, who was driving an unregistered car on a section of the road, overtook a vehicle ahead of him and in the process collided head-on with the taxi cab at Mamfe.

The cab was conveying 12 schoolchildren.

The 12 primary and kindergarten school children were rushed to the Tetteh Quashie Memorial Hospital, where three died while receiving treatment.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, in an interview with Citi News, said both drivers are on admission.

Two other children in critical condition have been referred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the Ridge Hospital in Accra for further treatment.