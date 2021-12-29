Police say they have arrested three persons in connection with clashes between some youth groups at Mamponteng in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

This was disclosed after an emergency Security Council meeting on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Police in the area say they will continue to monitor the situation to avert a possible disturbance at Mamponteng.

Providing the update, the Tafo-Pankrono Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent, Stephen Kwesi Kwakye, said “currently three of them are in custody and assisting investigation while the victims have also been visited at the hospital, and they are responding to treatment.”

The Municipal Security Council has resolved to roll out strategies to end similar violent clashes between youth groups in communities within the Kwabre East Municipality.

Opoku Agyemang Bonsu, Municipal Chief Executive for Kwabre East, said the youth have been tasked to come together and form a group on WhatsApp so that “if there is any misunderstanding, they solve it right there, so there isn’t any escalation.”

Mr. Bonsu also felt the incident was exaggerated.

“Truth be told, about four people are injured, and these are minor injuries. By the grace of God, they are all responding to treatment.”