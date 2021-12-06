Out of the over 20 participants from Africa, only two Ghanaians have been selected to participate in the Maiden Continental Knowledge Management for Agricultural Development (KM4AgD) Challenge 2021.

The Ghanaians, Paul Atsu, a Digital Innovation and Communication strategist for Footprints Bridge International, and Zainab Abdulai, an Agriculture Extensionist and the Chief Executive Officer of Agrocare360 become part of the first cohort of the program scheduled to be held in Accra from the 7th to 9th December 2021.

The objective of the programme is to enable agricultural research and innovation, including extension services, to contribute effectively to food and nutrition security, economic development, and climate mitigation in Africa.

Speaking to Citi News on his selection, Mr. Atsu one of the Ghanaians, said “the knowledge acquired will help the country “take stock of progress made and identify further areas needing attention moving forward on this key objective by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in promoting sustainable agriculture and thriving agribusiness through research and technology development, effective extension and other support services to farmers, processors and traders for improved livelihood with a focus on the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”.

As an educational and transformational programme, the KM4AgD challenge is a project for knowledge-based development in Agricultural Research and Development (AR4D) in Africa.

It will take place annually in a growing number of countries.

The climax for each annual challenge shall be a KM Conference (hybrid) where participants will present their results, receive certificates as ‘AR4D KM Agents’, and be inducted into the Africa KM4AgD Community of Practice for Artificial Intelligence, and network with the wider KM global Community.