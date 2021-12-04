Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested two robbers and shot one other dead at Oseikrom.

A police patrol team responded to a distress call at about 7:30 am on Thursday that a gang of robbers had attacked some miners near Oseikrom.

“While the police were approaching, the gang opened fire on them. The police also returned fire, leading to the death of one while the rest fled the scene,” the police narrated in a statement.

At about noon the same day, two persons, Richard Nkrumah alias Paa Yaw and Alex Appiah alias Ameley, who were part of the robbery gang, were arrested through an intelligence-led operation.

The two suspects led police to the crime scene, where a shotgun loaded with five live cartridges was retrieved.

During interrogation, the suspects cited one Emmanuel alias Awoloh, a driver of the miners, as the mastermind of the robbery operation.

“Strenuous intelligence and operational efforts later led to the successful arrest of suspect Emmanuel alias Awoloh. The three suspects are now in custody assisting investigations.”

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Obuasi Government Hospital Morgue, awaiting identification and autopsy.