The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ghana has organized a two-day strategic communications capacity-building training programme for six selected Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and their respective Business Advisory Centres (BACs)/Business Resource Centres (BRCs) across the country.

The training, was aimed at equipping the MMDAs, BACs, and BRCs to effectively communicate with Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs), leveraging traditional and digital media.

It is envisaged to bridge the gap between critical ecosystem players and MSMEs who need pertinent support to grow their businesses.

Speaking on the training, the Resident Representative of UNDP in Ghana, Dr. Angela Lusigi, stated that MMDAs and BACs/BRCs play critical roles in the growth and success of MSMEs in the various communities in which they operate.

“Building the capacities of MMDAs and BACs/BRCs to effectively reach out and communicate vital information is imperative to ensure the growth and success of MSMEs in the country. UNDP is committed to working with our partners to position MSMEs for growth. We have therefore invested in strengthening the ecosystem to support SME development in Ghana, building on initiatives by government, private sector and financial institutions,” said Dr. Lusigi.

UNDP is currently carrying out market intelligence on investment opportunities, services, and gaps to support women and youth-led MSMEs in Ghana to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic as well as leverage opportunities in the AfCFTA. Dr. Lusigi added.

The UNDP, has recently provided over $500,000 in seed funding to 42 young Ghanaian MSMEs to enable them to fund their innovative businesses. These innovators are breaking new ground and creating jobs and livelihoods for many across the country.

MSMEs are the backbone of the Ghanaian economy – representing about 85% of businesses and contributing about 70% of Ghana’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The strategic communications support for the MMDAs, BACs/BRCs and MSMEs fall within the four areas of UNDP’s integrated support for MSMEs to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and leverage the AfCFTA.

The other interventions include market intelligence, MSME ecosystem mapping/prototype solution, and a digital gateway for real-time information.