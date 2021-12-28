Varney Alieu Jarsey, a Liberian national has been elected the President of the All-African Students Union (AASU), the continental organization founded in 1972 to champion the interest of African students, at its 13th Elective Congress held in Kibi, Ghana, between 20th and 22nd December 2021.

The congress was attended by 38 countries in Africa, 19 in attendance physically and the rest joining online.

Varney was declared winner by the Electoral Commission of AASU and sworn in after beating his competitor, Osisiogu Osikenyi Igwe, from Nigeria.

Delegates at the Congress believed Varney presented a more feasible and potent manifesto than his opponent. Others also felt he is more experienced in continental leadership and could best serve the interest of African students.

Varney is an astute student leader and a committed freedom fighter who has continually championed the interests of youths and students in Liberia and the African continent.

Varney is the former President of the Liberia National Students’ Union (LINSU) and the immediate past Vice President of the West African Region of the AASU. In his position as Vice President of the West African Region of the AASU, he led the ASYS Planning Committee which organised AASU’s highly successful 7th Africa Students and Youth Summit between 24th and 28th July 2018 in Kigali, Rwanda.

He was instrumental in the planning and execution of the 100 Million Campaign, which led to a drastic increase in the number of girls in school and a significant reduction in the incidence of child labour in the West African region.

In 2018 as President of the Liberia National Students Union, Varney Jarsey was awarded the Best Student and Youth Advocate of the Republic of Liberia during the esteemed National Youth Awards ceremony, after previously winning in 2014 the All-African Students Union (AASU) Best Student Advocate Continental Award.

Under his leadership, the Liberia National Students Union (LINSU) won the prestigious AASU award as the Most Vibrant Student Union on the continent of Africa.

Comrade Varney Alieu Jarsey as he is affectionately called by student leaders across the continent, organised many youth and student-related programs, lecture series and debates which afforded young people the space and opportunity to debate issues of social, economic and political wellbeing of Liberia and Africans in the spirit of Pan-Africanism.

President Varney Alieu Jarsey during his victory speech hinted his readiness to collaborate with all stakeholders across the continent to ensure the African dream is achieved through AASU. He called on all National Student Unions on the continent to join him and his Executive Committee in propelling AASU to excellence and global admission.

‘’I am focused on serving the African students to the best of my capabilities,” he said.

Varney extended his sincere appreciation to students of Africa that supported him through their Unions and pledged his commitment to champion the interest of the African student through advocacy and diplomatic relations.