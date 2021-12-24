The Aflao District Police Command together with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) in the Ketu Division have organized a sensitization program for executives and members of various driver unions within the Ketu South Municipality.

The event took place on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

The engagement brought together about fifty participants from the municipality.

The chief facilitator, Supt. Mr. Obrako Sarpong Bempah, Aflao District Commander, took time to educate the drivers on common offences such as over speeding, wrong overtaking and disregard for road signs.

He encouraged the drivers to dedicate time to service their vehicles periodically and also have enough rest before embarking on their journeys.

Hiring car drivers especially, were cautioned not to over speed on the roads and the Union Executives have been tasked to advise their members to obey the speed limits.

The drivers were also advised to renew their driving licenses and insurance periodically to avoid delays on their journeys.

The program follows a similar one organized for executives and members of various motorbike and tricycle rider unions in the regional capital, Ho, by the Volta Regional Police Command.

This is expected to be carried out across all districts within the region.

Records available to Ketu Police Division indicates that at the end of the third quarter of 2021, 32 fatal accidents within the jurisdiction, had claimed 21 lives including three females with 37 others sustaining various degrees of injury all within the same period.

This is largely due to the non-compliance to the Road Traffic Regulation on the part of drivers and riders.