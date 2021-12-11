The Viva Health Medical Foundation has embarked on a health outreach and donation exercise in Atiteti, a farming community in the Ketu North Constituency, on Farmers’ Day holiday.

This was a part of the foundation’s resolve to continue to impact deprived communities through health support which otherwise would have been difficult for these communities to access.

The head of the foundation, Major Dr Carl Nutsugah, an ENT Resident Surgeon, in his statement to the press said “I would want to express my appreciation to the entire team on this project and sponsors for making another dream come through. We have demonstrated yet again that one has no course at all in life when others suffer before them and they refuse to help even if they can”.

The people of Atiteti through their chiefs and elders also expressed their profound gratitude to the Viva Health Medical Foundation for the benevolent gesture and for choosing to celebrate their agrarian efforts on a Farmers’ Day through such a rare exercise.



They have also called on other charitable entities to emulate the gesture.

The Viva Medical Health Foundation is the social initiative wing of Viva Health Magazine, a health magazine dedicated to creating health content to meet the reading needs of its numerous patrons.