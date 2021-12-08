A motivational speaker and anti-corruption activist, Prof. Patrick Lumumba, has called on Africans to contribute their quota to the economic advancement of the continent.

He indicated that the history of the economic regeneration of Africa has always sat in the hearts and minds of the continent’s forebearers, adding that it behooves the younger generation to attach importance to the development of Africa.

Prof. Lumumba was speaking to hundreds of African diaspora who were participating in a 10-day WAKANDA-ONE City of Return Expo, ongoing in Cape Coast.

It is being organised by the African Diaspora Development Institute (ADDI).

Prof. Lumumba maintained that Ghana plays an important role in the history of Africa, and the choice of Ghana for the programme was significant.

“The history of the economic regeneration of Africa is not a new one. It has always sat in the hearts and minds of our forebears. I have no doubt in my mind that when we are involved in an initiative such as this, it is important that we remember our history and our history tells us Africans throughout the ages reminded themselves that we have a duty to grow Africa”.

The President of the African Diaspora Development Institute, Her Excellency Ambassador Arikana chihombori-Quao challenged the African diaspora to change the trajectory through economic liberation.

“When you look at your children and grandchildren, are you happy? We no longer wish to continue to live the way we do. We no longer wish to sit back and watch our Africa exploited and taken advantage of. We want something bigger. It’s about our future. It’s about our children.”

She emphasized that the resources that are being exploited are “our inheritance. We must protect them for our children, grandchildren, and generations to come”.

Ambassador Arikana chihombori-Quao said ADDI is in Ghana to contribute to the economic growth of the country and urged all to support the ADDI initiative.

In a speech read for him, the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, expressed the hope that WAKANDA-ONE City of Return Expo will create a platform for foreign direct investment and networking among others to augment the government’s efforts to improve economic lives.