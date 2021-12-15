The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency in the Volta Region has said the Minority Caucus will not support government in it’s quest to acquire a new presidential jet.

The Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, confirmed to Parliament that consultations are underway regarding the purchase of an executive jet.

According to him, the process has been triggered following a request from the Ghana Air Force for the acquisition of an additional jet to support the operations of the government and the military.

The Minister for Defence indicated that Parliament would be presented with an agreement for the purchase of the aircraft based on the outcome of the ongoing consultations.

“The Ghana Air Force has indeed written to the Minister of Defence to secure for the use of government business the main aircraft for the communications squadron for the Ghana Air Force. Mr Speaker, consultations are ongoing with Government, Parliament, religious bodies and trade unions on the purchase of Ghana Air Force and Navy assets to enable the Ghana Armed Forces to efficiently defend our nation as expected,” the Minister announced in Parliament on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Mr. Ablakwa, who is the Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, in a post on social media, said a purchase of a new presidential jet is not the priority for Ghanaians now.

According to him, the government should focus on finding a solution to the economic difficulties Ghanaians are going through.

“A government which claims to be facing one of the most difficult economic challenges of the modern era and for which it seeks to railroad an obnoxious and regressive E-Levy should not be holding consultations for the purchase of a new presidential jet.”

“We shall frustrate this too, consistent with the Akufo-Addo doctrine on priorities as contained in the parliamentary Hansard of 15 February 2000.”