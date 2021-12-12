The government says it has put in place unique measures at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to limit the importation of positive cases of the Omicron variant into the country.

According to the government, persons who do not have a 72-hour negative PCR test will not be allowed to even board flights into the country.

It insisted that, this is aimed at reducing the negative impact of the new variant on the country.

This was made known by the Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare on Joy News on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

“We are one of the few countries which have a lot of measures in dealing with the disease. Our measures are very unique. Anybody coming into the country has to have a 72-hour negative PCR test.”

“So if you don’t have it, you will not be allowed even onto the flight and also all passengers who arrive in this country are subjected to an antigen test at the airport. So we have all these measures in place to reduce and limit the importation of the new variant and the disease into the country.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said over a million Ghanaians have been vaccinated so far.

This is according to the Director-General of GHS, Dr. Patrick Kumah-Aboagye.

“We have so far received about 12 million doses of COVOD-19 vaccines, and between now and the end of December we are looking at receiving about 7 million more doses. The doses will be a mix of those we will buy and donations.”

“We keep receiving donations because we are trusted to efficiently distribute the vaccines and not put them to waste. We had about 1.5 million doses from the Germans which was supposed to expire within a month, but we were able to use them before they did,” he added.