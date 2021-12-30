After years of advocacy and pressure from civil society organizations and other actors in the civic space, the Tax Exemptions Bill is finally before Parliament.

The bill, which seeks to streamline the tax exemption regime in the country, was first laid on the floor of Parliament in 2019, but was not passed before the tenure of the 7th Parliament elapsed on 7th January 2021.

The Bill is accompanied by a memorandum issued under the hand of the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

It has 34 clauses that spell out the remit of the legal regime the bill proposes.

Here is the bill as submitted to Parliament