The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has tasked private and public institutions to insist on the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination of their workers.

The service is also urging the institutions to support government to prevent the spread of the virus by ensuring strict compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols at the workplace.

As of December 28, 1,074 new COVID cases had been recorded in Ghana.

Ghana currently has over 9,000 active cases, while 1,287 have succumbed to the virus.

The Greater Accra Region continues to lead the chart with thousands of infections.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye has been speaking on the need to ensure COVID-19 safety compliance at workplaces.

“We must encourage more people to vaccinate. Corporate bodies and workplaces must institute measures that will reduce any further spread at the workplace. If people go home and parties, they will return to work, and it is important that we put in stringent measures to check the rate of transmission at the workplaces.”

He also denied claims of a possible lockdown, especially in the Greater Accra Region.

“Lockdown is impossible, so let’s not talk about it now. But let’s all get responsible. Let’s all ensure that we protect ourselves and do the right thing. I think we must get back to the mask-wearing. That has really gone down, but that is the most important tool.”

Ghana has seen an increase in active COVID-19 cases since the beginning of December 2021.

The sharp increase in active cases has caused alarm among a cross-section of Ghanaians, with some health analysts warning of a possible fourth wave of the pandemic in Ghana.

Health officials in the country have intensified COVID-19 education campaigns and made vaccination more accessible as part of efforts to limit the spread of the virus, which is wreaking havoc in other parts of the world.

Officials have warned that the country may not be able to contain a fourth wave of the virus should adherence to COVID-19 preventive protocols be lax.