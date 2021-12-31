The Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle constituency, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has said there is a breakdown in the structures that strengthen Ghana’s democracy.

She cited what she calls the high level of intolerance, corruption and misapplication of the law, as a basis for the decadence.

She was speaking at the 40th Anniversary Commemoration of the 31st December Revolution in Accra on Friday, December 31, 2021.

“We are seeing a breakdown in the structures that keep our democracy alive; for those who know what it took to get to this point,” she said.

Dr. Agyeman Rawlings also lamented that “there is poverty amidst plenty” in Ghana.

“It is almost as if there are two different worlds in Ghana, where some people don’t even know the level of suffering that is going on, and they cannot relate to it.”

The 31st December Revolution, which took place in 1981, terminated the 3rd Republican Constitution, ushering in the Provisional National Defence Council, PNDC.

It was the second coming of Flt. Lt Jerry John Rawlings, who had staged an earlier coup on June 4, 1979, before handing over power.

The 31st December Movement was a celebration for PNDC and NDC activists for several decades while the party was in power.

It became a rallying point for the party in its opposition days against the John Kufuor government.

The founder of the party, the late Flight Lt Jerry John Rawlings, often delivered fiery speeches at the celebrations.

Since his demise in 2020, the party has continued with the celebration.

Taking his turn, Minority Leader and NDC MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu assured Ghanaians that his side will continue to work in their interests.

The Odododiodo Member of Parliament, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, spoke on his behalf, saying, “your Members of Parliament are solidly behind you.”

“We shall fight for you, we shall fight mother Ghana, and we shall fight for the people of this country.”