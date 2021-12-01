Zimbabwe has reimposed a lockdown and mandatory quarantines for all travellers amidst rising Covid cases and to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.

The country has recorded over 130,000 Covid cases and about 4,700 deaths since the pandemic began early last year.

Zimbabwe authorities tightened Covid restrictions citing growing public complacency that they believe will only worsen as the festive season approaches.

There is also the fear of a fourth wave.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa reimposed a curfew from 21:00 to 06:00 local time.

All international travellers will be required to be tested on arrival and to quarantine at a state-designated facility all at their own cost.

All businesses will be required to close at 19:00.

The restrictions are a blow to the tourism industry, which had anticipated a normal festive season.

The measures will be reviewed in a fortnight.